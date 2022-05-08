Skip to main content
BAFTA TV Awards: Sean Bean Wins Leading Actor for BBC Prison Drama ‘Time’, Beating ‘It’s A Sin’s’ Olly Alexander And Stephen Graham

BBC prison drama Time star Sean Bean has beaten his co-star Stephen Graham It’s A Sin lead Olly Alexander to the coveted Leading Actor award at tonight’s BAFTA TV Awards.

The award was presented by IT Crowd star Katherine Parkinson and saw Bean also beat off competition from Sky’s Landscapers’ David Thewlis, ITV’s Stephen’s Hugh Quarshie, You Don’t Know Me’s Samuel Adewunmi and Help star Graham, who featured opposite Bean in Time.

A speech was read out on Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings star Bean’s behalf, thanking the creators and Graham, “without whose passion I wouldn’t be receiving this tonight.”

Bean was away filming and couldn’t attend the ceremony.

The gong is his second BAFTA, having won Leading Actor for the BBC’s Broken in 2017.

