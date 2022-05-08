BAFTA TV Awards: Jodie Comer Beats Kate Winslet And ‘It’s A Sin’s’ Lydia West To Leading Actress

Channel 4’s Help star Jodie Comer has beaten Kate Winslet and It’s a Sin’s Lydia West to the Leading Actress gong at the BAFTA TV Awards.

Written by Jack Thorne, Help told the story of the UK’s care homes crisis at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Killing Eve star Comer featuring opposite BAFTA-nominated Stephen Graham, who lost out to Sean Bean earlier.

Comer beat Winslet, who was nominated for a star turn in Sky Atlantic’s Mare of Easttown, and breakoutWest, with It’s a Sin losing out for the third time at tonight’s London ceremony.

Comer thanked Channel 4 for “believing in the script from the very beginning,” Graham, and Thorne for “integrity, passion and completely changing my view and priorities in the work I want to do going forwards.”

Comer also beat Deceit’s Niamh Algar and Too Close duo Emily Watson and Denise Gough to the grand prize. She has both won and been nominated for Killing Eve in the past.