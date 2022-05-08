BAFTA TV Awards: BBC’s ‘Motherland’ Wins Best Scripted Comedy; Award Presented By New Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa

BBC comedy Motherland has won its first BAFTA for its final season in the Best Scripted Comedy category as the award was presented by new Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa.

The London-set sitcom starring Anna Maxwell-Martin and Diane Morgan recently aired its third season and has been a BBC Two staple for more than five years.

It beat Channel 4 double Stath Lets Flats and We Are Lady Parts and fellow BBC comedy Alma’s Not Normal.

The show is produced by Sharon Horgan’s Merman, with Horgan earlier winning for Best Single Drama Together. Horgan also writes with Graham Linehan.

“We are just a bunch of mums on the piss so we didn’t expect this,” said creator Holly Walsh, who thanked the team and cast and praised public service broadcasting for being “so bloody brilliant.”

The award was presented by Sex Education star Gatwa, who was earlier today revealed to be the 14th Doctor in the next season of Russell T Davies’ Doctor Who.

Gatwa was introduced by fellow Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood with a “knock knock joke,” the punchline being: “Doctor Who.”