BAFTA TV Awards: BBC Prison Drama ‘Time’ Beats Channel 4/HBO’s ‘It’s A Sin’ To Best Mini-Series

BBC One prison drama Time has beaten Channel 4/HBO’s It’s a Sin to the Best Mini-Series BAFTA TV Award.

The Stephen Graham and Sean Bean-starring three-parter featured the two leads as a prison officer and prisoner. It was bruisingly realistic and has won its leads critical acclaim, both of whom are nominated at tonight’s awards.

“Normally everyone says we weren’t expecting this but on my ma’s life we really weren’t expecting this,” said Graham, collecting the award alongside execs.

Graham said the show had a “phenomenal cast of working class men who did outstanding powerful work.”

He praised the other nominees and said “we’re all winners, this is what we do.”

The show is a surprise winner, beating Russell T Davies’ It’s a Sin, Sky’s Olivia Colman-starring Landscapers and ITV’s Stephen Lawrence drama Stephen.

It’s a Sin also failed to win in the Best Supporting Actor category to Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen and creator Davies lost out in the BAFTA TV Craft Awards to In My Skin scribe Kayleigh Llewellyn, although it did win two.