BAFTA TV Awards: Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Underground Railroad’ From Barry Jenkins Wins Best International

The Underground Railroad
Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video’s The Underground Railroad has been revealed as surprise winner of the prestigious BAFTA TV Award for Best International.

Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s powerful novel beat off stiff competition from Call My Agent!, Lupin, Mare of Easttown, Squid Game and Succession in a hugely competitive category that reflects the quality of non-UK TV in the past 12 months.

Moonlight creator Jenkins wasn’t on hand to collect the award but the execs said the show had had a “beautiful history,” having been conceived when the Oscar-winning director was in London pitching for If Beal Street Could Talk.

The fantasy historical drama starred the likes of Thuso Mbedu and Joel Edgerton.

It follows a fictional story of people attempting an escape from slavery in the southern United States in the 1800s, utilizing a key plot element that employs the literary style of magic realism.

