‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’ Renewed For Season 3 At Comedy Central

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens
Awkwafina in 'Nora From Queens' Comedy Central

EXCLUSIVE: Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens will be back.

Comedy Central has renewed the comedy starring the eponymous star for a third season.

The second season, which launched in August 2021, performed well for the Paramount-owned cable network, surpassing numbers for Season 1, which debuted it January 2020.

The series was created by and stars the Shang-Chi and Crazy Rich Asians actress as a fictionalized version of herself, growing up in Queens, NY. Raised by her dad, played by BD Wong, and Grandma, played by Lori Tan Chinn, alongside her cousin Edmund, played by SNL’s Bowen Yang, Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer-borough NYC.

Chrissie Fit recurs as Nora’s best friend Melanie; Jonathan Park plays Doug; and Jennifer Esposito recurs as Brenda, her father’s girlfriend. Guest stars have included Michelle Butueau, Jaboukie Young-White, Laverne Cox, Simu Liu, Natasha Lyonne and Margaret Cho.

The series is executive produced by Awkwafina, Karey Dornetto, Teresa Hsiao, Lucia Aniello, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First and Sean Fogel as producer. Justin Rosenblatt and Andrew Lutin serve as executive producers and Tara Power as executive in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios.

