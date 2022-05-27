‘Avenue 5’ Likely To End With Season 2, Cast Of Armando Iannucci’s HBO Space Comedy Has Been Released

EXCLUSIVE: Avenue 5‘s space voyage may be coming to an end. Season 2 of Armando Iannucci’s space comedy, delayed by the pandemic, has not been scheduled yet. I hear it will likely launch in the fall and is expected to be the series’ last. A rep for HBO declined comment.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

This is not surprising. Season 1 of Avenue 5, Iannucci’s followup series to the Emmy-winning Veep, premiered in January 2020 and was renewed for a second season in February of that year, just a couple of weeks before the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Filming on the new season, delayed by Covid, finally got underway in August 2021 and wrapped in November.

Given the time that has passed, the options on the cast, led by Hugh Laurie, came up, and the actors were released, sources tell Deadline. Some of them have moved on, signing as series regulars on new shows.

In addition to Laurie, Avenue 5 stars Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ethan Phillips.

Another premium space comedy from a top TV creator and a big star, Greg Daniels’ and Steve Carell’s Space Force, also ended after two seasons on Netflix. Seth MacFarlane’s hourlong saga The Orville is launching its third and final — for now — season on Hulu.

Created and executive produced by Iannucci, Avenue 5 is set forty years in the future when traveling the solar system is no longer the stuff of sci-fi fantasy, but a booming, multibillion-dollar business.

Season 1 follows the captain (Laurie) and crew of a luxury space cruise ship as they navigate disgruntled passengers and logistical obstacles in an effort to safely return to Earth after the accidental death of the Chief Engineer.

Avenue 5 is executive produced by Iannucci, Kevin Loader, Simon Blackwell, Tony Roche, Will Smith; co-executive produced by Peter Fellows and Becky Martin; produced by Steve Clark-Hall. The series is also co-produced by Sky UK.