‘Naomi’ Not Returning To CW For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Ava DuVernay’s superhero drama Naomi will not be back for a second season on the CW.

Just two days after the Kaci Walfall-led DC series wrapped up its often pre-empted first season with a DuVernay & Jill Blankenship penned two-hour finale, the for-sale CW pulled the plug Thursday. With that, we hear that the ARRAY Filmworks and Warner Bros TV produced show is talking to other outlets about continuing Naomi’s tale on streaming or higher up the dial.

The move by the Mark Pedowitz-run CW was not totally unexpected.

While garnering a lot of critical acclaim, including from Deadline, Naomi was in a constant battle to find an audience, especially online. The show suffered several preemptions since its January 11 debut, including for the Beijing Olympics and for consecutive weeks in early March. It also has to be noted, because this is Hollywood, the proposed sale of the CW had to play a role in the lack of a Naomi renewal.

Additionally, Naomi is the third DC series to be cut by the once Arrowverse rich CW in recent weeks, following the Javicia Leslie-led Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow.

Based on the 2019 premiering comic book series co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker, and illustrated by breakout artist Jamal Campbell, Naomi followed a Superman obsessed teenage girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shook her community, Naomi (Walfall) set out to uncover its origins, and what she discovered challenged everything we believe about our heroes — and the people who raise them.

Blankenship and DuVernay partially wrote and exec produced Naomi, which also starred Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson and Camila Moreno The series was produced by DuVernay’s Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros Television, with Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes also serving as EPs.