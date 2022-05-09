You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Women In Charge Of ‘Single Drunk Female’, ‘Candy’ And ‘Rutherford Falls’ Size Up Progress And Paradoxes In Post-#MeToo Hollywood

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Cannes Market Hot Projects: Halle Berry & Jodie Comer Films Set; ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Gets Director
Read the full story

Australian Author Dervla McTiernan Sets ‘The Murder Rule’ At FX

William Morrow

EXCLUSIVE: Australian author Dervla McTiernan, whose last two novels were international bestsellers, is making a splash on these shores with The Murder Rule, a thriller novel being published tomorrow by William Morrow. McTiernan has just optioned the novel to FX.

The book focuses on an idealistic law student, who is an outsider to her peers. Working with her elite campus’ prestigious Innocence Project represents the high point of everything she’s sacrificed for, but in a twisted mother/daughter story, she soon reveals that underneath her do-gooder image lies rules pounded into her by mom. The last one is, make them pay. The author’s past novels include The Good Turn and The Sisters.

Her deal was brokered by Shane Salerno of The Story Factory.

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad