Atlanta Tastemakers Docuseries ‘The Impact ATL’ Greenlit At BET+

EXCLUSIVE: A group of young Atlanta tastemakers – from pop stars to influencers and entrepreneurs – are going under the microscope in a new docuseries for BET+.

The Paramount Global-owned streamer has ordered The Impact ATL (w/t) from eOne and Quality Films, the film and television arm of Quality Control Music, the label behind artists including Lil Yachty and Migos.

The eight-part series will follow a group of young creatives who helped Atlanta become the ‘The New Influencer Capital of America’, according to the New York Times. These creatives are involved in business, music, beauty, and fashion, and viewers will get a peek inside their creative process, preparation and deal-making.

The young, Black, creative cast members have been chosen by Quality Control’s CEO Pierre ‘P’ Thomas and COO Kevin ‘Coach K’ Lee.

The series is exec produced by Lee, Thomas and Brian Sher for Quality Films, Karam Gill, and eOne’s Tara Long and Gennifer Gardner. Slane Hatch will serve as the showrunner. Connie Orlando is EVP Specials, Music Programming and Strategy, and Angela Aguilera, SVP Music Programming and Development, for BET+.

“Our members are eager for exciting, original stories which makes BET+ a natural fit for this series that will feature music, black culture and digital influence. We look forward to our partnership with Quality Films and eOne, who has a history of creating an array of award-winning and compelling stories for global audiences,” said Devin Griffin, EVP and General Manager BET+.

“We are so passionate about building the careers of visionaries and thankful to be able to do a series where viewers can be inspired and actually learn how visions are manifested by a group of young people out there fully grinding and really shaping culture already. Atlanta is a creative hub and we want to highlight that and Black creatives while actually touching someone out there who should be on this path too,” said Pierre “P” Thomas.

“We’re proud to partner with BET+ and Quality Control Music to give viewers an unvarnished, inside look at the work of these dynamic creatives as they push the boundaries of influence to make an indelible mark on the culture,” added Tara Long, President, Global Unscripted Television, eOne.