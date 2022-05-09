Rising Star Attorney Ashley Nissenberg Dies At Age 41: Partner At Yorn Levine Barnes Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner Endlich & Gellman Succumbs To Breast Cancer

A sad day in Hollywood today. Ashley Nissenberg, a fast-rising attorney, died Saturday at age 41. She had been diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer nearly a year ago. Nissenberg was partner at the powerhouse Los Angeles-based entertainment law firm Yorn Levine Barnes Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner Endlich and Gellman. She was surrounded by her loving family when she passed.

“Ashley was an indelible figure in the fabric, life and culture of our firm and our practice,” the firm’s partners said in a statement. “Ashley was a fierce and effective advocate for her clients, whom she loved and cared about in ways that words cannot capture.”

A UCLA graduate, Nissenberg joined the firm in May 2007, and became a partner in 2015. Prior, she was special counsel and acquisitions coordinator at the Tennis Channel from 2004-06.

“Ashley’s dedication, legal acumen, and ability to handle any situation with kindness and grace was second to none and she inspired all of us to be better,” said the partner. “Ashley was also a compassionate, joyful and kind human being who meant so much to us – both as a company, and as individuals who had the honor of working alongside her every day.

“She has touched every one of our lives and we stand together in our dedication to honoring her legacy forever,” the firm said.

Nissenberg is survived by her husband, Brett, and three children. To honor her, her law firm partners have created a fund to support the education of Nissenberg’s three children. The family asks that In lieu of flowers, donations be sent to The Ashley Nissenberg Children’s Educational Fund.

A memorial service will be held at noon Tuesday, May 10, at Hillside Memorial Park in Culver City. A livestream option also will available.