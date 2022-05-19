‘Armageddon Time’ Cannes Premiere: James Gray Chokes Up During Emotional Speech After Standing Ovation

Anne Hathaway, left, Jeremy Strong, Jaylin Webb, James Gray, and Banks Repeta pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Armageddon Time' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

James Gray returned to Cannes for the fifth time with what was a personal story inspired by his childhood during 1980s Queens, NY and the premiere tonight was nothing but emotional.

The first screening of Focus Features’ Armageddon Time drew a five minute standing ovation, the pinnacle of which was Gray addressing the audience.

“This is very emotional, it’s my story in a way and you guys shared it with me,” said Gray at which point he began to choke up.

He continued, “We finished the film last Saturday in a complete panic. You are the very first people on planet Earth to see it. I’m grateful to each and every one of you. I love you all and I hope I come back here sometime because it is the church of cinema.”

Stars Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong appeared moved as did the pic’s younger stars Jaylin Webb and Banks Repeta who were transfixed by the enormous and continued applause in the Palais Theatre.

Armageddon Time follows a young, Jewish, artistic boy (Repeta) who comes up against challenges in public school, and also befriends a rebellious classmate (Webb). Hathaway and Strong play his working class parents, while Anthony Hopkins is the wise, beloved, immigrant grandfather who steers the young adolescent on a proper path.

The film is not dated yet, however, it would not come as a shock if Focus Features positioned the movie during awards season, similar to how they launched Loving here in 2016 which went on to notch a leading actress Oscar nom for Ruth Negga and also catapult her career.