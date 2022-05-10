‘Westworld’ Adds Ariana DeBose For Season 4 – First Look Photo

Newly minted Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) joins the cast of HBO’s Westworld as a recurring guest star for the upcoming eight-episode fourth season, which premieres June 26 and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

She joins returning main cast members Evan Rachel Wood, Emmy winner Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul and Angela Sarafyan.

Westworld, a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth, was created for television by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, who are executive producers with Alison Schapker, Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis and Ben Stephenson. Production companies: Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television; based on the film written by Michael Crichton.

DeBose is repped by CAA, AC Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.