Archie Panjabi Joins Idris Elba In Apple Thriller Drama Series ‘Hijack’

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) is set to star opposite Idris Elba in Apple thriller series Hijack, from Lupin writer George Kay.

Told in real time, the seven-part Hijack is a tense, thriller series that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers.

Elba, who also serves as executive producer, plays Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.

Panjabi portrays Zahra Gahfoor, a counter terrorism officer who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation.

Hijack is written by Kay and directed by Jim Field Smith, who both also serve as executive producers alongside Elba, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Kris Thykier.

Hijack marks the first project under Elba’s first-look deal with Apple TV+ and his Green Door Pictures. The series is produced by 60Forty Films and Idiotlamp Productions in association with Green Door.

Panjabi won a supporting actress Emmy for her portrayal of Kalinda Sharma on The Good Wife which also earned her two additional Emmy nominations. She recently wrapped the third season of Departure opposite Christopher Plummer and was most recently seen in a season-long arc on Snowpiercer. She also appeared opposite Mark Ruffalo on HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True and played the head of the NSA on NBC’s Blindspot. Panjabi is repped by Gersh.