Arachnophobia Horror ‘Sting’ From Kiah Roache-Turner Launching At Cannes Market, Cornerstone Handling WW Sales

Writer-director Kaih Roache-Turner, who’s behind projects such as Wyrmwood: Road Of The Dead and Nekrotonic, has set his next project as arachnophobia horror Sting. Cornerstone is handling worldwide sales on the project and will unveil it to buyers at the Cannes market.

The title, which is produced by Jamie Hilton and Michael Pontin, follows the story of Charlotte, a rebellious 12-year-old girl obsessed with comic books who discovers a strange little spider after it falls from the sky encased in an egg. Despite her stepfather’s best efforts to connect with her and with a new sibling in the picture, Charlotte feels isolated and bonds with spider. She keeps it as a pet and names it Sting.

But as the spider begins to grow in size, it’s appetite for blood becomes insatiable as neighbors’ pets start to go missing. When her family and members of the building she lives in become trapped and hunted by the hungry spider, Charlotte is the only one who knows how to stop it.

Project is expected to begin shooting in late 2022 in Sydney, Australia. Weta Workshop will create the physical puppet effects out of their workshop in New Zealand.

“Kiah has written a hugely entertaining script that delivers multiple thrills and twists in an extremely audience-friendly way,” said Cornerstone’s Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder in a statement. “We are very excited to release Sting into the Cannes Market.”