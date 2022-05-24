Apple TV+ Orders Spanish-Language Crime Drama ‘Las Azules’ Starring Bárbara Mori

Apple TV+ has ordered the Spanish-language crime drama Las Azules, a 10-episode series from creators Fernando Rovzar and Pablo Aramendi. Pre-production is currently underway in Mexico City.

Set in 1970 and based on a true story, Las Azules tells the story of four women who defy the ultra-conservative norms of the time and join Mexico’s first female police force, only to discover that their squad is a publicity stunt to distract the media from a brutal serial killer.

As the body count grows, María, whose determination to catch the killer becomes an obsession; Gabina, an aspiring officer; Ángeles, a brilliant fingerprint analyst; and Valentina, a young rebel, set up a secret investigation to achieve what no other male officer has been able to do and bring the serial killer to justice.

Bárbara Mori will portray Maria, a devoted wife who discovers her true calling when she joins Mexico’s first female police force, and her entire belief system comes crashing down.

Rovzar will also serve as showrunner and director of the series. Wendy Riss, Erica Sanchez Su, and Billy Rovzar will executive produce. Las Azules is produced by Lemon Studios.