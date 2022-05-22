Skip to main content
Cannes: Apple Swoops On WW Rights To Jessie Buckley-Riz Ahmed Package 'Fingernails'
Apple Original Films Lands WW On Jessie Buckley-Riz Ahmed Drama ‘Fingernails,’ Director Christos Nikou’s English Language Debut: Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: In a worldwide rights deal, Apple Original Films has landed Fingernails, the sci-fi love story to star Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) and Riz Ahmed (The Sound of Metal). It marks the English language debut of Apples director Christos Nikou. Deal went down late Saturday night.

Cate Blanchett, Coco Francini and Andrew Upton of Dirty Films will produce alongside FilmNation Entertainment. Jerome Duboz will serve as executive producer. FilmNation will serve as the studio for the feature, set to begin production later this year. Deadline revealed the project as one of the hot Cannes Market sales titles earlier this month.

Nikou’s debut film Apples premiered at the Venice Film Festival and became Greece’s official Oscar entry. Nkou co-wrote Fingernails with Apples co-writer Stavros Raptis and Sam Steiner.

In this sci-fi love story, a test has been discovered that measures whether married couples are truly in love, and institutes have opened to help couples succeed. Anna  (Buckley) is skeptical of the positive result she’s received with her longtime partner, so she starts working in a love institute as an assistant to Trevor (Ahmed) a mysterious and dedicated instructor.

Two-year old Apple Original Films continues to build its momentum coming off its first Best Picture Oscar win for CODA. Next up is the Cooper Raiff-Dakota Johnson comedy Cha Cha Real Smooth, which won the 2022 Sundance Film Festival U.S. Dramatic Audience Award, and premieres in theaters and globally June 17 on Apple TV+.

CAA Media Finance and WME Independent brokered the deal with FilmNation.

