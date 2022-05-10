Apple Limited Series ‘Manhunt’ Adds Seven To Cast

Apple is rounding out its ensemble cast for its upcoming true-crime limited series Manhunt, about the Lincoln assassination. Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Betty Gabriel (Get Out), Will Harrison (Daisy Jones & The Six), Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass), Damian O’Hare (Perry Mason), Patton Oswalt (Gaslit) and Lili Taylor (Outer Range) join previously announced leads Tobias Menzies, Lovie Simone and Matt Walsh in the series from Friday Night Lights and Fargo writer-producer Monica Beletsky, Lionsgate and 3 Arts.

Manhunt is based on James Swanson’s bestselling book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer. Described as part historical fiction and part conspiracy thriller, the series will center on the aftermath of America’s first presidential assassination and the fight to preserve and protect the ideals that were the foundation of Lincoln’s Reconstruction plans — issues that reverberate into the present day.

The series features Black historical figures whose lives intertwined with the escape, manhunt and subsequent high-crimes investigation, including Mary Simms (Simone), a former slave of the doctor who treated assassin John Wilkes Booth’s (Boyle) injury and gave him safe harbor after his crime.

Menzies plays Edwin Stanton, Lincoln’s War Secretary and friend, who was driven nearly to madness by the need to catch Booth and to carry out Lincoln’s legacy.

Flynn plays Eddie Stanton Jr., a war department clerk and son of Edwin Stanton (Menzies). Gabriel portrays Elizabeth “Lizzie” Keckley, a famous fashion designer and friend of Mary Lincoln. Harrison is David Herold, John Wilkes Booth’s (Boyle) accomplice. Linklater portrays Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States of America. O’Hare is Thomas Eckert, Stanton’s right hand man and a telegraph expert. Oswalt portrays Detective Lafayette Baker’ a war department investigator. Taylor plays Mary Lincoln, the wife of President Abraham Lincoln and former First Lady of the United States of America.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios and co-produced by Lionsgate in association with POV Entertainment, Walden Media, and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Beletsky will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Manhunt marks the first series order to hail from Beletsky’s overall deal with Apple TV+, which was recently renewed.

Layne Eskridge, a former creative executive at Apple, executive produces along with Swanson. Michael Rotenberg and Richard Abate executive produce for 3 Arts, and Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov executive produce for Walden Media.

