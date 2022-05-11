APA Signs Polish Filmmaker Natasza Parzymies Following Discovery+’s Acquisition Of Her Romantic Drama Series ‘Control’

EXCLUSIVE: Rising Polish writer-director Natasza Parzymies (Control) has signed with APA for representation.

Parzymies first garnered the industry’s attention with Control, a series about the hard and passionate love between two young women that she wrote, directed and produced while still in film school. What started off as a two-minute school assignment launched the career of the 22-year-old, who saw Control‘s first season garner over 60 million global views on YouTube. The series was then picked up by Discovery’s platform Player, where it is now heading into its fourth season. Based on its success, the series was subsequently picked up by Discovery+, where it is set to debut later this year for international viewers, making Parzymies the youngest writer-director to ever work with the platforms.

The first-ever series in Poland to feature a same-sex couple in the main storyline, as well as a transgender character played by a trans actor, Control brought Parzymies recognition as one of Polish publication Wysokie Obcasy‘s “Top 50 Bold Women of the Year 2020.”

Parzymies is also the creator, director and co-writer of the podcast Random produced by StorytelPoland, which follows the story of two strangers who fall in love without seeing each other. It’s currently being adapted into a feature film for Netflix, which will also be co-written and directed by Parzymies.