Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Tests Positive For Covid

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has tested positive for Covid and is experiencing “only mild symptoms,” the State Department announced.

Blinken is the latest figure who attended last weekend’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner to test positive.

The State Department said that Blinken has not seen Joe Biden in person for several days, and that the president was not considered a close contact, per CDC guidance.

Blinken, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, tested positive on Wednesday afternoon after a negative test earlier in the day and on Tuesday. The State Department said that Blinken would “isolate at home and maintain a virtual work schedule.”

ABC News’ chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl also tested positive, and there have been other reports of attendees from the dinner also showing that they had contracted Covid.

The dinner drew about 2,600 people to the cavernous ballroom at the Washington Hilton. Attendees were largely maskless, but had to show proof of a same-day negative test as well as vaccination.

After attending the Gridiron dinner in early April. a number of administration officials and lawmakers tested positive for Covid, including Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.