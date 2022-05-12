Anton & Range Media Partners Team For European Development & Production Slate

Production and finance company Anton and talent management firm Range Media Partners are partnering on a European development slate of feature films. The creative strategic alliance forms as Sébastien Raybaud’s Anton expands its UK and European production activities, and as Range continues to grow its development and production pipeline internationally.

The two companies have created an International Feature Development Fund, which will be used to identify, option and develop IP from across Europe. Both outfits will oversee the creative production process, commissioning scripts and working with talent from the UK and Europe. Range will leverage its deep international talent pool and Anton will finance and handle sales on the films that flow through the agreement.

Range Media Partners’ Head of International Production Oliver Riddle said, “I’m delighted to be working with Sébastien and his team. Anton’s scale and ambition is second to none across Europe, and this partnership provides a fantastic launchpad for Range to greenlight international feature films.”

The collaboration further supports Anton’s mandate to partner with top European producers of high quality material. Anton currently has development deals with several leading UK production companies including SunnyMarch, Clerkenwell Films, Warp Films and WestEnd Films.

Anton is the financier and producer on the action sequel Greenland: Migration, horror thriller The Nighthouse and genre feature Choose Or Die which recently debuted on Netflix.

The company is currently in production on high-concept horror feature All Fun And Games with the Russo brothers, and is in pre-production on Mothers’ Instinct starring Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway. Upcoming Cannes market titles include The End We Start From starring Jodie Comer, Pierre Morel’s Canary Black starring Kate Beckinsale and the British indie Femme starring George MacKay and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett. Anton also co-produces a high-end drama fund with the BBC that includes productions such as The Pursuit Of Love, Gentleman Jack, His Dark Materials and Around The World In 80 Days.

Range Media Partners established a new international division headquartered in London under Riddle in the fall of 2021 to oversee the development and production of its international film and television slate, with an initial focus on high-end, premium content originating out of Europe.