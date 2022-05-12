Anne Heche, Dermot Mulroney & McKaley Miller To Topline Horror-Thriller ‘Full Ride’ For Quiver Distribution

EXCLUSIVE: Anne Heche (13 Minutes), Dermot Mulroney (Umma) and McKaley Miller (Ma) will topline Full Ride, an upcoming horror-thriller from directors Jerren Lauder (The Inhabitant) and Beth Hanna (The Reappearance), which has wrapped production in Georgia. Quiver Distribution holds worldwide rights and is planning an early 2023 release.

The film centers on the straight-edge Eden (Miller), who after being waitlisted at Yale, attends a coveted ‘Heaven and Hell’ party, in the hopes of receiving a letter of recommendation from the wealthy parents of her well-connected classmate. But things aren’t what they seem and the party quickly turns into a fight for her life.

Joshua Russell, Kevin Greene, Seth Ingram, Michael Dunaway, Mark Goldberg and Gerald T. Olson are producing Full Ride. Quiver Co-Presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman exec producing alongside Larry Greenberg.

“Full Ride is a chilling critique of the politics surrounding college admissions while simultaneously providing plenty of suspense,” said Meyerowitz and Sackman in a joint statement. “Anchored by knockout performances from McKaley, Anne, and Dermot and led by an impressive filmmaking duo, we’re thrilled to be able to take audiences on this exhilarating ride.”

Heche’s prodigious career launched with her iconic roles in such films as Six Days Seven Nights, Donnie Brasco, Volcano, I Know What You Did Last Summer and Psycho. The actress most recently starred in the Peter Facinelli-directed psychological thriller The Vanished for Netflix, as well as Quiver’s tornado thriller 13 Minutes. She will also soon be seen recurring on OWN’s All Rise and Sam Levinson’s upcoming HBO series, The Idol, opposite The Weeknd. Heche can also be heard weekly on her podcast Better Together with Anne & Heather, which she hosts with Heather Duffy.

Mulroney’s career spans over 70 films, including My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Family Stone, August: Osage County and Young Guns. His best-known television roles include Sean Pierce in Showtime’s comedy-drama series Shameless and Bobby Sheridan in the anthology series The Purge. His recent work includes a recurring role in HBO Max’s comedy The Righteous Gemstones, the role of John Carmichael in Amazon Prime’s Hanna, and the horror film Umma with Sandra Oh.

Miller is best known for her roles in The CW’s Hart of Dixie, Fox’s Scream Queens and FX’s Partners, having also starred in The Iceman with Winona Ryder, Michael Shannon, Chris Evans and Ray Liotta. She recently appeared in Tate Taylor’s Blumhouse horror-thriller Ma alongside Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers and Corey Fogelmanis, and can next be seen in Chris Dowling’s Roll with It, which is currently in post-production.

Quiver Distribution is a film production, acquisition and distribution company operating in the U.S., Canada and international markets focused on developing and distributing high-quality, talent-driven films. The company recently produced and will release Walter Hill’s Western Dead for a Dollar, with Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe and Rachel Brosnahan, and Neil LaBute’s Out of the Blue, with Diane Kruger, Ray Nicholson, Hank Azaria and Chase Sui Wonders. Its most recent theatrical release is Mayim Bialik’s directorial debut As They Made Us, starring Dianna Agron, Simon Helberg, Dustin Hoffman and Candice Bergen.

Heche is represented by APA and Zero Gravity Management; Mulroney by Paradigm and Luber Roklin Entertainment; Miller by Gersh and Felker Toczek Suddleson; and Lauder by Citizen Skull Productions.