Annapurna Promotes Susan Goldberg To Head Of Cross-Media Development; Names David Wolkis Physical Production Chief

EXCLUSIVE: Megan Ellison’s Annapurna has promoted Susan Goldberg to Head of Cross-Media development.

In the new position Goldberg will focus on adapting Annapurna Interactive’s IP to Film & TV, as well as managing Annapurna’s push into documentaries and developing third party game IP for live action and animated movies and series.

Goldberg has been at Annapurna since 2017 and, in her position as SVP of Television, was instrumental in the launch of Annapurna’s television division. Prior to Annapurna, Goldberg was VP of Production at HBO and AMC where she worked on a number of Emmy-award winning comedies and dramas.

In addition, Annapurna has hired David Wolkis as Head of Physical Production for TV and film. He comes to the studio from TNT, TBS and truTV at WarnerMedia where he most recently served as SVP, Head of Production.

In his over two decades at the company, Wolkis oversaw production of all scripted and unscripted originals across the three distinctive cable brands, including late-night, game shows and series of all genres, and collaborated with ad sales on product integrations.

Wolkis was key in the brand evolution of TNT and TBS, which remain ad-supported cable’s No. 1 and No. 2 entertainment networks respectively, and truTV which ranks as a Top 30 cable network in the 200-channel universe. At Annapurna, Wolkis will oversee all aspects of physical production for the studio.