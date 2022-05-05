Animation Delegations Selected For ‘Stories x Women’ Global Diversity Program

The International Federation of Film Producers’ Associations (FIAPF) and Women in Animation (WIA) have set the six delegations selected for Stories x Women, a program aimed at increasing global diversity of voices in animation.

Stories x Women’s concrete goal is to support access to international opportunities for women animators from emerging national film and audio-visual animation communities of Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America who want to tell their authentic stories. Walt Disney Animation Studios sponsored the program with additional support from Triggerfish Animation.

The creatives were chosen from a competitive pool of candidates and will benefit from a series of mentoring sessions led by animation experts. They will also receive one-on-one coaching sessions that will prepare them to pitch their projects at the upcoming 2022 Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market.

The selected delegations are (listed in alphabetical order by country):

La Sombra del Altiplano (Highland’s Shadow) – Argentina. A project led by Paula Boffo (with Patricio Plaza).

(Highland’s Shadow) – Argentina. A project led by Paula Boffo (with Patricio Plaza). Cotton Bottom Town – Colombia. A project led by Luisa Fernanda Velasquez (with Andrés Felipe Rodriguez Rodriguez).

– Colombia. A project led by Luisa Fernanda Velasquez (with Andrés Felipe Rodriguez Rodriguez). La Carpeta de Greta (Greta’s Journal) – Peru. A project led by Elva Alessandra Arrieta Tabuzo (with Saul David Anampa Mesias).

(Greta’s Journal) – Peru. A project led by Elva Alessandra Arrieta Tabuzo (with Saul David Anampa Mesias). Miss Camel – Saudi Arabia. A project led by Haifaa Al Mansour (with Brad Niemann).

– Saudi Arabia. A project led by Haifaa Al Mansour (with Brad Niemann). Rorisang & the Gurlz – South Africa. A project led by Dr. Tshepo P. Maaka and Kabelo Maaka.

– South Africa. A project led by Dr. Tshepo P. Maaka and Kabelo Maaka. Gannu – Thailand. A project led by Aimsinthu Ramasoot and Saraswathi Vani Balgam.

This first call of Stories x Women was open to up to two team members, which had to include at least one woman leading the project (i.e. producer, director or screenwriter).

“As the global voice for producers worldwide, FIAPF promotes all forms of film genres, including animation and its universal language,” said FIAPF President Luis Alberto Scalella. “With Stories x Women, we want to support the work of women animators from regions that are less visible in the international market. FIAPF has been working on diversity and gender equality for more than a decade, launching Stories x Women is an extra step in our collective action. We are extremely happy to run this initiative with Women in Animation and to benefit from the support of Walt Disney Studios and Triggerfish Animation, one of the pioneers in animation in Africa.”

“For more than 25 years, WIA has been on the frontline of gender equity in animation, fighting for the empowerment of talented yet underrepresented artists and creatives in the industry and advocating for a more just and equitable system for our global field,” said Marge Dean, WIA president. “Stories x Women gives these deserving creators the support they need to bring their stories to life. We’re thrilled to be part of such a wonderful initiative that champions our mission of bringing together the global animation community to empower and advocate for people of underrepresented gender identities in all facets of the industry.”

“Having had the good fortune to work with voices around the world on both Moana and Raya and the Last Dragon, I’m thrilled beyond words to be part of this fantastic initiative to support, mentor and invite this international group of talented female filmmakers to Annecy, the world’s foremost animation festival, helping them gain access to the resources and connections necessary to bring their unique creations to the screen, and inspire the next generation of women in animation,” said Disney Animation producer Osnat Shurer.