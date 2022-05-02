Angela Johnson Joins ID As Vice President

EXCLUSIVE: Searchlight Pictures vet Angela Johnson is joining ID Public Relations as Vice President, Deadline has learned.

Johnson will be working in both Talent and Content Departments where she’ll be repping filmmakers, below-the-line talent, production companies, actors in addition to consulting on film and TV series awards campaigns.

The accomplished Senior Publicity Executive arrives at ID with over two decades of entertainment industry experience, having spearheaded several successful film awards campaigns that yielded 185 Oscar nominations and 50 wins across all categories, including 24 Best Picture nominations and three Best Picture wins.

While managing domestic publicity for Searchlight Pictures, Johnson oversaw the awards campaigns for Best Picture Oscar winners The Shape of

Water, Birdman and Slumdog Millionaire, as well as the below the line publicity campaigns for JoJo Rabbit, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, The Old Man & the Gun, Jackie, Wild, The Tree of Life, Brooklyn, 127 Hours, Enough Said, The Last King of Scotland, The Descendants and Sideways.

Over the past awards season, Johnson consulted for MGM/UAR via her company AJ-PR to support the release and awards strategies for Licorice Pizza, which garnered three Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay, and Cyrano which notched a Best Costume nomination.

Prior to Searchlight, Johnson was a Director of National Publicity at Focus Features/USA Films, where she managed the theatrical releases and awards campaigns for Lost in Translation, Gosford Park, The Pianist and Traffic. Johnson is a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.

“I have admired and respected Angela Johnson for so many years,” said ID Public Relations’ CEO Kelly Bush Novak. “I couldn’t be happier to welcome her to ID and to bring her expertise and warmth to our staff and clients.”

ID Public Relations President Mara Buxbaum added, “Angela is among the very best public relations strategists, and we feel so fortunate to have her join ID’s deep bench of executives. We’ve collaborated on countless film and awards campaigns over the past two decades. Her expertise is unparalleled and culturally she is a perfect fit bringing intelligence, integrity and an incredible work ethic that serves to enhance clients and co-workers alike.”

Heading into her new position Johnson said, “I’ve always loved working with the team at ID because they build authentic partnerships with their clients and the studios to deliver the best results. Kelly and Mara were two of the very first publicists I met at the start of my career. They are smart, innovative and creative, and I couldn’t be more excited to bring my awards experience and talent skills to begin this next chapter of my career working with them!”