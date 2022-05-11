Andy Dick Arrested While On YouTuber’s Livestream, Faces Felony Sexual Assault Charges

Comedian Andy Dick was arrested today by Orange County Sheriff’s deputies on charges of felony sexual assault.

Dick had been staying with a group of people living out of their RVs in an Orange County campground and livestreaming their lives together on the Captain Content YouTube Channel. According to a man named Maximiliano in the group, one of the members alleged Dick “molested” him recently.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about 9 a.m. this morning to the Trabuco Canyon campground, where a man alleged he had been sexually assaulted by the comedian, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. Dick is being held on $25,000 bail, according to jail records.

“Did anyone witness anything last night — last night or this morning — anything unusual?” one of the deputies is heard to ask Maximiliano and a woman named Jessica as they livestream the events.

While their responses are unintelligible, Maximiliano is heard to explain that the comedian has been saying in one of their friends’ RVs.

“He lets Andy stay there. He’s been staying there for a while…Camping.”

Dick, who starred in Road Trip and NewsRadio, has had a string of arrests in recent years including on domestic violence charges last November, for allegedly groping a Lyft driver in 2018, and a for 2010 incident involving a bouncer and patron at a West Virginia bar.

