Andrew Lloyd Webber Musical ‘Cinderella’ Sets June Close In London, Will Be Revamped For Broadway In 2023

Composer and London theatre owner Andrew Lloyd Webber (Phantom of the Opera) informed cast and creatives Sunday that his Cinderella musical will close at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, Covent Garden, London on June 12 after a troubled run of less than a year.

The show’s still headed for Broadway in 2023. However, Lloyd Webber and his creative team plan to revamp every aspect of the production before it heads there.

Cinderella, which opened last July, has suffered crippling losses not helped by delayed openings plus a temporary halt in performances last summer. There were delays over cast testing positive for Covid, plus for when Lloyd Webber and his team re-tooled the show. There has also been disquiet backstage with complaints from some cast members who felt they had not been treated fairly by management.

Cast were told the closure news before going onstage tonight’s performance.

Management wrote to the “Dear Cinderella Family” tonight:

It is with regret that we’re writing to let you know that the Really Useful Group’s production of Cinderella will perform its final show at the Gillian Lynne theatre on Sunday June 12th.

As Andrew himself has commented today, Cinderella ‘led the charge to reopen the west end, ensuring that theatre and live entertainment remained relevant and in the news.While mounting a new show in the midst of COVID has been an unbelievable challenge ,we held the Government’s feet to the flames throughout their changes of heart during the pandemic …’

Some of you will already know, we’ve just informed the creative/production teams,cast,crew snd band and a statement will be released to the press and on social media shortly.Andrew and the teams at RUG and Green Light Stage would like to express our huge gratitude to everyone involved in the production and a deep sadness about coming off much earlier than we deserve .RUG and GLS are available tomorrow and beyond to discuss further details as necessary.

Thank you for your immeasurable contribution to the show .We should all be very proud of Cinderella and all that we have achieved together ,and we look forward to our paths crossing again before too long.

Sincerely,

Everyone at the Really Useful Group