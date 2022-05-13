‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’, ‘Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune’ & ‘Shark Tank’ Renewed At ABC

America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Shark Tank are all returning as ABC stocks up its unscripted lineup.

The trio of shows join another season of American Idol and The Bachelor on the nonscripted slate.

Missing from the list is Supermarket Sweep, which Deadline understands hasn’t been canceled but it’s not clear whether it will come back for a third season. Earlier this summer, the network canceled unscripted series including Match Game, Celebrity Dating Game, The Hustler and When Nature Calls.

America’s Funniest Home Videos returns for its 33rd season. Alfonso Ribeiro returns as host on the Vin Di Bona Productions-produced series, which is the longest-running primetime entertainment show in the history of ABC.

AFV is also increasing the weekly prize amounts in season 33, doubling the first place cash prize to $20,000, second place to $6,000, and third place to $4,000.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns for a third season. Hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White, the series welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world’s most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice.

Shark Tank returns for its 14th season.

The long-running business format, which is based on a Japanese format, is going live for its premiere for the first time ever. All of the sharks are expected to be back in the series, which comes from MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television.