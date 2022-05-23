‘American Idol’ Dominates Finale-Filled Sunday; Fox’s Animation Slate Mostly Stable In Season Enders

Sunday night belonged only to American Idol as the singing competition dominated primetime ratings and viewership.

American Idol delivered a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 5.60 million viewers per fast affiliates. While holding Sunday’s top rating isn’t necessarily a new feat for the ABC singing competition, Idol bested usual audience winner 60 Minutes. American Idol Season 20 concluded with Noah Thompson taking the crown. The latest season of the ABC competition showed decent retention, falling only two-tenths in the demo and about 7% in viewers from its season premiere (0.9, 6.02M). ABC kicked off its evening with the season ender of America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.5, 4.88M), which rose from its premiere in October (0.4, 4.57M). At 7 p.m., AFV came second only the final hour of the 2022 PGA Championship.

As has been the case with preceding primetime lineups, Sunday was chock-full of season finales. Fox bid farewell to almost all of its animation slate, save for Duncanville (0.2, 0.59M). The Simpsons (0.3, 0.86M), The Great North (0.2, 0.69M), Bob’s Burgers (0.3, 0.93M) and Family Guy (0.4, 1.11M) all came to a close. Most of those titles were stable from the previous week – only Family Guy, which was Fox’s top title, ticked up. However, all Fox finales did fall from their premieres.

After 60 Minutes (0.5, 5.36M), CBS concluded current seasons of NCIS: Los Angeles (0.3, 3.97M) and S.W.A.T. (0.3, 3.95M). Both fell the demo and viewers from the previous week. They also both fell from their season premieres.

NBC was in repeats and The CW’s Riverdale maintained its 0.0 demo rating but rose in viewers.

Monday primetime will look a bit out of the ordinary with ABC’s coverage of NBA Basketball, CBS airing finales of The Neighborhood and more, Fox debuting Don’t Forget the Lyrics! and Beat Shazam, The CW concluding its All American seasons and NBC broadcasting Jurassic World.