‘American Idol’, ‘AFV’ Tie For Sunday’s Top Demo While ‘60 Minutes’ Takes Viewers; ‘The Rookie’ Dips From Spinoff Pilot

American Idol and 60 Minutes were once again Sunday’s strong performers, but also joining them this time around was America’s Funniest Home Videos.

According to fast nationals, American Idol and AFV tied to bring in the night’s highest demo rating, each earning a 0/6 int he 18-49 demo. 60 Minutes, with its 0.5 demo rating and 6.72 million viewers, remained Sunday’s most-viewed program.

At 7 p.m., America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.6, 4.48M) set the tone for the night. Though slightly down from the previous week in both counts, AFV bested a slightly up 60 Minutes, NBC’s two-hour American Ninja Warrior episode (0.3, 1.60M), and Fox’s Duncanville (0.1, 0.42M). The Fox series fell from its season 3 premiere.

In the following hours, American Idol (0.6, 4.85M) kept things steady for ABC. The singing competition did fall two tenths from the previous Sunday. Nevertheless, it bested The Equalizer (0.5, 6.18M), The Simpsons (0.3, 0.80M) and Riverdale (0.1, 0.20M). At 8:30 p.m., The Great North (0.2, 0.69M) was steady.

NCIS: Los Angeles celebrated its 300th episode stable with a 0.4 demo rating and 5.09 million viewers. In the same hour were Bob’s Burgers (0.3, 0.89M) and Family Guy (0.3, 1.06M). Family Guy was Fox’s top Sunday title.

The night concluded with S.W.A.T. (0.4, 4.03M) and The Rookie (0.4, 3.55M) tying in the demo. The Rookie was slightly down from the spinoff pilot.