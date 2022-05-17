‘American Idol’: ABC Expects Celebrity Judges To Return For Season Six

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as well as host Ryan Seacrest are all expected to be back on American Idol next season.

ABC renewed the reality signing contest earlier this month for its sixth season on the network and the 21st season overall.

ABC Upfront 2022: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

Although the Disney-owned network didn’t reveal whether the foursome would be back, ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich told Deadline that he believes they will be.

“We expect the host to come back. I thought the chemistry that solidified among them this season was amazing and we’re looking forward to having that same chemistry next year,” he said.

Typically, the series is renewed in May with the judges and host signing up in the summer.

‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Coming to ABC Sundays This Fall; Mayim Bialik Likely To Host

This season’s Idol was ABC’s number one show this season in total viewers, and it was up 15% over last season among adult 18-49 after 35 days of multiplatform viewing.

The series is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, which is part of Sony-owned Industrial Media.