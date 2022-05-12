‘American Gigolo’ Shuts Down Production Again As Co-EP David Bar Katz Exits Too

EXCLUSIVE: Production on Showtime’s drama series American Gigolo has been paused again, this time for at least two weeks, as the series’ co-executive producer David Bar Katz has exited the Paramount TV Studios-produced series. His departure comes three weeks after the Paramount network and TV studio severed ties with the series’ developer, writer, director and executive producer David Hollander following an investigation into allegations of misconduct and almost two weeks after The Offer executive producers Nikki Toscano and Russell Rothberg joined the series as consulting producers.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Toscano, a seasoned showrunner who ran The Offer, is said to have taken the reins of American Gigolo, with Rothberg providing support. The duo are expected to use the two weeks to work on prepping the remaining couple of episodes. The plan is for the series, headlined by Jon Bernthal, to complete production on its 10-episode order.

The circumstances surrounding Katz’s exit are unclear. As Deadline reported at the time of Hollander’s dismissal, Katz, who also had worked on Hollander’s Showtime series Ray Donovan, stepped in as his successor in the immediate aftermath. Production was then suspended for almost a week, both over the leadership change as well as an actor being temporarily unavailable. Filming subsequently resumed, with Toscano, who is under an overall deal at Paramount TV Studios, and Rothberg coming on board. Initially, they were to work closely with Katz to steer the show.

The American Gigolo series also stars Rosie O’Donnell, Lizzie Brocheré, Gabriel LaBelle, Leland Orser and Wayne Brady. Bruckheimer executive produces along with Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed. The series is produced by Paramount TV Studios with Jerry Bruckheimer Television.