‘American Auto’ Renewed For Season 2 By NBC

Greg Gayne/NBC

NBC has picked up a second season of comedy series American Auto, Deadline has learned. We hear the order is for 13 episodes.

The news is not surprising as the freshman from Superstore creator Justin Spitzer had been the clear front-runner for renewal among NBC’s current comedy series. More NBC pickups are expected to follow today. Yesterday, the network handed a series order to its comedy pilot Lopez vs. Lopez.

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season

Starring Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer and Jon Barinholtz, American Auto hails from Spitzer and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. Written by Spitzer, American Auto is set at the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit, where a floundering group of executives try to rediscover the company identity amidst a rapidly changing industry.

Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo also star in the series, whose first season reached more than 24 million total viewers in the U.S. across viewing platforms.

Spitzer executive produces via his Spitzer Holding Company with Kapital’s Kaplan. Jeff Blitz executive produced and directed the pilot. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Spitzer Holding Company and Kapital Entertainment. The series is available next day on Peacock.

