AMC Streamer Shudder Picks Up Folk Horror ‘Mandrake’ For North America, UK, Australia; ‘Belfast’ Breakout Jude Hill Among Cast

EXCLUSIVE: AMC’s genre streamer Shudder has picked up Northern Irish folk horror Mandrake, which debuted earlier this year at FrightFest Glasgow.

In a deal with Blue Finch Films, Shudder picked up exclusive rights in North America, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Pic follows probation officer Cathy Madden who is given the task of rehabilitating notorious killer ‘Bloody’ Mary Laidlaw back into society after twenty years of jail. Cathy has always believed that every client deserves a shot at redemption, but her beliefs are firmly tested when two children disappear near Mary’s farm.

Scottish BAFTA-winner Deirdre Mullins (The Drowning) plays Cathy, and Derbhle Crotty (Notes On A Scandal) stars as ‘Bloody’ Mary Laidlaw. Seamus O’Hara (The Northman), Jude Hill (Belfast) and Roisin Gallagher (The Dry) round out the cast.

The project marks the directorial debut from Lynne Davison and is produced by Marie-Thérèse Mackle (Derry Girls series 3) and Paul Kennedy (Nightride) and written by Matt Harvey (An Act of Defiance).

The film is the latest project to come through Northern Ireland Screen’s New Talent Focus program and is financed by Northern Ireland Screen and post-production house Yellowmoon.

The deal was negotiated by Mike Chapman on behalf of Blue Finch Films and Gotto on behalf of Shudder. Blue Finch will continue sales at the upcoming Cannes market.

Davison said: “With the challenges of the pandemic, it has often felt like my ambitious debut feature might never find its place in the world. But not only are we experiencing an incredible festival run and fantastic reviews but I can now proudly state that my film, the first of many, will be available on the premiere genre streaming service in the world, Shudder! Joining the Shudder family is truly a highlight of my burgeoning career.”

Blue Finch’s international slate also includes SXSW horror-comedy Deadstream, which has also been acquired by Shudder, BFI and BBC-backed chiller Homebound, and Jim Cummings’ drama The Beta Test.