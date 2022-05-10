AMC Networks’ Shudder Streaming Service Partners With RLJE Films For Horror Film ‘Destroy All Neighbors’

EXCLUSIVE: Shudder, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, and RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, have partnered on the newest Shudder Original Film, Destroy All Neighbors. From music-video and commercial director Josh Forbes and starring Jonah Ray Rodrigues (Mystery Science Theater 3000) and Alex Winter (Bill and Ted franchise) who also produce.

Destroy All Neighbors will have a day-and-date release in theaters and on Shudder in 2023. The film, which is also produced by Russell Sanzgiri (Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Valentine’s Day Special), is from an original script written by Mike Benner, Jared Logan, and Charles Pieper. CAA Media Finance helped broker the deal.

“We’re so excited for Josh, Jonah and Alex to bring this hilariously dark take on ‘the neighbor from hell’ to our members,’” said Shudder general manager Craig Engler. “Giving this tentpole feature as big of a launchpad as possible with our partners at RLJE Films is sure to get the whole ‘neighborhood’ talking.”

In Destroy All Neighbors, struggling musician William Brown (Rodrigues) finds himself in a living nightmare when he accidentally kills Vlad (Winter), the neighbor from hell. Vlad’s disembodied corpse delights in tormenting William, sending him further into madness and impending doom.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Shudder and RLJE on this labor of love,” added Winter. “Our film is a return to the kind of physical effects-driven genre comedy that’s all too rare these days.”

Casting continues and production is set to commence this July.

Winter is represented by CAA, Forward Entertainment, Hollander Entertainment and Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo.