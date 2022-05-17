You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Candle Media Acquires Gen Z Social Video Company ATTN For $100M

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy Video Appearance Highlights Cannes Film Festival Opening Night
Read the full story

AMC Networks Names Len Fogge Marketing Chief, Adds International Oversight To Portfolio Of Streaming Chief Miguel Penella

Len Fogge, Miquel Penella AMC Networks

AMC Networks has appointed industry vet Len Fogge as its head of marketing and also expanded the purview of streaming chief Miguel Penella, who will now also oversee the company’s international portfolio.

Both execs will report to AMC Networks Interim CEO Matt Blank.

As president of marketing, Fogge will lead global marketing and brand strategy including performance marketing, creative, and social for AMC Networks’ domestic and international portfolio of entertainment brands. In addition to well-established linear channels like AMC, BBC America and IFC, the roster also includes streaming outlets like AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder.

Penella, who has guided the company’s niche streaming strategy, will now also lead AMC Networks International, which reaches more than 125 countries.

Related Story

AMC Networks Chief Matt Blank Finds It "Funny" That Netflix And Large Rivals Think Advertising "Solves All Problems" In Streaming

In its most recent quarterly report, the company said it had 9.5 million streaming subscribers as of March 31, and remains on track to hit its goal of 20 million to 25 million by 2025.

“As we advance our differentiated targeted streaming strategy and continue our legacy of curating and showcasing excellent premium content, I couldn’t be more pleased to have Len and Miquel in these key roles,” Blank said. “I had the benefit of working with Len for many years at Showtime and there’s no one better when it comes to elevating brands and putting the customer experience first. Under Miquel, our streaming business has flourished, and with this new expanded role our international and streaming operations will be more closely aligned, enabling us to accelerate our growth.”

Fogge has been consulting for AMC Networks, helping it post strong returns for the final season of Better Call Saul, which drove more subscription additions to AMC+ than any other premiere of an original series. The exec previously was president of marketing and digital for NBC Entertainment and EVP, creative marketing, research and digital at Showtime Networks.

Prior to his AMC Networks stint, Penella was CEO of RLJ Entertainment, which was acquired by AMC Networks.

where he built the sought-after subscription streaming services Acorn TV, known for its high-quality British and international mysteries and dramas, and UMC (now ALLBLK), the first and largest subscription streaming service dedicated to Black film and television.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad