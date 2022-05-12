AMC Developing ‘Alan Wake’ TV Series Based On Action-Adventure Video Game

AMC has thrown its hat into the ring of video game adaptations, with a series based on the action-adventure game Alan Wake in the works.

Sam Lake the Creative Director of Remedy Entertainment, the Alan Wake developer, revealed the news during the game’s 12th anniversary celebration on Thursday. In addition to sharing updates on new titles and an upcoming remaster, Lake shared that “AMC, the wonderful, wonderful home for absolutely brilliant TV shows has bought the rights for Alan Wake.”

He continued: “We have been collaborating on making a TV show happen. Nothing more to share at the moment, but we will certainly let you know when there is something to announce.”

Talk about an Alan Wake series first began in 2018, with Legion‘s Peter Calloway initially set to serve as showrunner and Lake as executive producer, per Variety.

Alan Wake first released on the Xbox 360 and Windows PC in 2010. Published by Microsoft Studios, the game follows thriller novelist Alan Wake who seeks to uncover the truth behind his wife’s mysterious disappearance in the fictional town of Bright Falls, Washington. While investigating, Alan finds key events from his latest work coming to life.

The franchise then expanded in 2012 with the spin-off Alan Wake’s American Nightmare. Revealed during The Game Awards 2021, Alan Wake 2 is in the works and will release in 2023.

AMC’s Alan Wake series is the latest instance in the TV realm’s growing interest in the gaming space. The Last Of Us is in the works at HBO, Peacock will take on Twisted Metal, Prime Video will adapt God of War, Fallout and Mass Effect.