Amazon Orders Animated Comedy ‘The Hospital’ EP’ed & Starring Maya Rudolph & Natasha Lyonne With Kieran Culkin, Keke Palmer, Greta Lee, Sam Smith

Amazon Studios has handed a two-season order to The Hospital, an adult animated sci-fi comedy from Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne’s Animal Pictures. Rudolph and Lyonne also are set to star in the series, created by Cirocco Dunlap (Russian Doll), along with Kieran Culkin (Succession), Keke Palmer (Alice), Greta Lee (Russian Doll) and singer-songwriter Sam Smith (Spectre). Additional voice cast TBA. Produced by Amazon Studios, The Hospital, which has been in development at Amazon since 2020, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Cirocco Dunlap Series art by Robin Eisenberg/Amazon

Written by Dunlap, The Hospital follows daring alien surgeons (and inseparable best friends) Sleech and Klak as they take on the most challenging cases in the galaxy, including anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops, and deep-space STIs. Risking their careers to take on a remarkable case, they put existence itself in jeopardy. Although considering their dismal personal lives, oblivion might be an improvement.

Palmer will voice Dr. Klak, a brilliant, multi-eyed surgeon who spends her down time feeding her sentient plants, obsessively reviewing past failures, and watching hit show My Lover, My Clone with her best friend Dr. Sleech.

Lee portrays Dr. Sleech, a reckless, cocky surgeon whose main saving graces are her genius, her well-oiled lizard tail, and her unconditional love for her best friend Dr. Klak.

Lyonne is Nurse Tup, a playful nihilist with chameleon flesh who thrives in the chaos of the Hospital. Nurse Tup expertly navigates every accidental apocalypse created by renegade doctors Sleech and Klak, and looks good doing it.

Rudolph portrays Dr. Vlam, a robot intern who has been alive for at least 20,000 years. She’s had every career you can think of—king, thief, stay-at-home mom of 500—and is a true testament to hard work. All you need to succeed is roughly 850 years of free time.

Culkin is Dr. Plowp, a surgeon, an empath, and an adult experiencing puberty. He has a love-hate relationship with Sleech, constantly feels everyone’s feelings, and has four identical brothers with whom he shared an egg.

Smith voices Dr. Azel, a galactically-renowned surgeon with ambiguous morals and six well-manicured feet.

Dunlap also serves as showrunner and executive produces with Rudolph, Lyonne and Renfrew Behrens for Animal Pictures. Shauna McGarry (Bojack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie) executive produces with Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax), Chris Prynoski (The Legend of Vox Machina), Antonio Canobbio (Arlo the Alligator Boy), and Ben Kalina (Big Mouth) will executive produce from Titmouse. Artist Robin Eisenberg will co-produce and serve as production designer.

“Working with Animal Pictures, Amazon Studios, and Titmouse to create a show that prominently features unsexy alien sex has been one of the best experiences of my life,” said Dunlap.

“Cirocco is a total original. Brilliant and wildly talented with an utterly singular voice and boundless imagination,” said Rudolph, Lyonne and Renfrew Behrens of Animal Pictures. “She’s also ridiculously funny and finds the most unexpected ways to make you laugh while exploring complex existential questions! It has been a thrill to watch her nurture the seed of an idea and grow it into two seasons so beautifully.”

“The Hospital is the perfect example of the fresh and unique programming we get so excited to deliver to our global Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. “Cirocco’s humor and clever characters will entertain in any galaxy. We are thrilled to have this special project join our growing adult animated slate.”

Prior to developing The Hospital, Dunlap’s credits include Russian Doll, Baymax!, Big Mouth, and Man Seeking Woman. Dunlap’s short film Everything Is Okay screened at South by Southwest in 2018.

Eisenberg is a Los Angeles-based artist who has amassed a large following online for her depictions of aliens doing relatable things. She has created art and collaborated with clients such as Vans, Adobe, Apple, Thrasher, and Adult Swim.