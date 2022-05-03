Allison Janney Joins Kristen Wiig In ‘Mrs. American Pie’ Apple Comedy Series

Oscar and Emmy winner Allison Janney has been tapped to star alongside Kristen Wiig in Apple TV+ comedy series Mrs. American Pie, executive produced by Laura Dern. Based on Juliet McDaniel’s book, Mrs. American Pie hails from creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and director Tate Taylor (Breaking News in Yuba County). Dern also is eyeing a “key role” in the series.

Written by Sylvia and directed Taylor, Mrs. American Pie is set during the powderkeg era of the early 1970s and follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) and her attempt to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have nots, the series asks the same questions that baffle us today: Who gets a seat at the table, how do you get a seat at the table, and what will you sacrifice to get there?

Janney will play Evelyn, a full-time Palm Beach resident and member of the high society.

The series was developed by Dern and her producing partner Jayme Lemons via their Jaywalker Pictures banner. The novel was optioned through a first-look deal with Boat Rocker, and Katie O’Connell Marsh executive produces for Boat Rocker.

In addition to writing, Sylvia will exec produce and showrun the series. Taylor will direct and exec produce alongside his producing partner John Norris via their Wyolah Entertainment banner. Apple Studios produces.

Janney most recently wrapped production on Gareth Edwards’ sci-fi epic True Love, starring opposite John David Washington and Gemma Chan. She soon will be seen in the title role in upcoming thriller Lou, directed by Anna Forester, and in the upcoming comedy, The People We Hate at the Wedding, starring opposite Kristen Bell and Ben Platt and directed by Claire Scanlon. Janney is repped by The Gersh Agency, Thruline Entertainment and Nelson/Davis.