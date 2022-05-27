Alexis Bledel Exiting ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Ahead Of Season 5

Alexis Bledel, who has portrayed Emily/Ofglen on The Handmaid’s Tale since the Emmy-winning Hulu series launched in 2017, is exiting ahead of the upcoming fifth season.

“After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time,” Bledel said in a statement provided to Deadline. “I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support.”

In Season 4, June (Moss) struck back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she took brought unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

Season 5 is expected to premiere later this year.

Bledel has received four Emmy nominations and one win for outstanding guest actress for her portrayal of the key character, a nom for each year of her four-year run.

The series, produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM, stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger.

In addition to The Handmaid’s Tale, Bledel is known for her starring role as Rory Gilmore on Gilmore Girls and the Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life revival, as well as Mad Men and the film franchise The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

The Handmaid’s Tale is executive produced by creator/showrunner Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang.

Bledel’s exit was first reported by Variety.