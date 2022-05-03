Quiver Distribution Acquires Dramedy ‘Small Town Wisconsin’ From Executive Producer Alexander Payne – Watch The Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Quiver Distribution has acquired North American rights to the dramedy Small Town Wisconsin, starring David Sullivan (Sharp Objects), Bill Heck (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Kristen Johnson (3rd Rock from the Sun), Tanya Fischer (Life on Mars) and Cooper J. Friedman (9-1-1: Lone Star), slating it for wide release in theaters and on digital platforms on June 10th.

The film exec produced by Academy Award winner Alexander Payne (Sideways) watches as perpetual teenager Wayne Stobierski (Sullivan) loses a custody battle, stealing his son away for one last father-son weekend in the city of their dreams: Milwaukee, Wisconsin. What’s supposed to be a light-hearted adventure transforms into a journey of profound redemption. Niels Mueller (The Assassination of Richard Nixon) directed from a script by Jason Naczek. Mueller, Liu Hongtao, Scott K. Foley and Josh Rosenberg served as the film’s producers, with Payne and Jinhua Yang exec producing.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Quiver team who have become the gold standard of independent film distribution. They are as passionate as we are about SMALL TOWN WISCONSIN and getting it to audiences everywhere,” said the filmmakers in a joint statement. “And it’s a dream come true to premiere the film on the big screen at the iconic Oriental Theatre in Milwaukee – one of the finest movie palaces in the country which happens to be in the city where the film was made!”

“We are excited to bring SMALL TOWN WISCONSIN to audiences nationwide,” added Quiver Co-Presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman. “The film is an indie gem and we’re looking forward to being a part of its continued success.”

Quiver Distribution is a film production, acquisition and distribution company founded by Meyerowitz and Sackman that produced and will release Walter Hill’s Western Dead for a Dollar, with Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe, and Rachel Brosnahan, as well as Neil LaBute’s Out of the Blue, with Diane Kruger, Ray Nicholson, Hank Azaria and Chase Sui Wonders. Its most recent release—Mayim Bialik’s feature directorial debut As They Made Us, starring Dianna Agron, Simon Helberg, Dustin Hoffman and Candice Bergen—hit theaters and VOD on April 8.

Judah Klatzker negotiated the deal for Small Town Wisconsin on behalf of Quiver Distribution, with WME Independent on behalf of the filmmakers. Check out the film’s trailer above.