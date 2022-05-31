Alex Pettyfer’s Dark Dreams Entertainment Secures Investment From Tetra Pak Heir, Sets Three Pic Deal With Infinity Hill Including Film In Which Pettyfer Will Play F1 Champ James Hunt

EXCLUSIVE: Dark Dreams Entertainment, the production company owned by Magic Mike and I Am Number Four star Alex Pettyfer, has received backing from an angel investor and has set a three-picture deal with UK, LA and Buenos Aires-based production firm Infinity Hill.

Dark Dreams, which Pettyfer steers with his manager-producer James Ireland, has had “substantial” backing from Magnus Rausing, heir to the multi-billion euro Tetra Laval fortune. Rausing has acquired a stake in Dark Dreams and will take a place on the company’s board as an executive. We understand the Swedish heir has quietly supported films in the past but this is his first investment to be made public.

The three-picture pact with Infinity Hill covers projects Blurred, a Paris-set thriller from writer-director Ben Cookson (Waiting For Anya), which is set to star Pettyfer; an adaptation of the Craig Clevenger novel The Contortionist’s Handbook; and The Weekend, a drama recounting the tumultuous period between model and actress Suzy Miller’s first marriage to Formula One champion James Hunt and her second to Welsh acting legend Richard Burton. Pettyfer will play Hunt.

Clevenger’s LA-set novel follows a talented young forger with a proclivity for mathematics and drug addiction. In the face of his impending institutionalization, he continually reinvents himself to escape the legal and mental health authorities and to save himself from a life of incarceration.

Infinity Hill is the film and TV production company headed by veteran producer Axel Kuschevatzky (Neruda), formerly of Viacom and Telefonica, Phin Glynn (Staged), and Cindy Teperman (Staged), in association with Mexico’s Pedro Davila.

Among the company’s features are The Doorman, A Bit of Light, and Berlin Official Competition contender The Intruder (El Prófugo), and they are also producing the upcoming Amazon Original feature Argentina, 1985, starring Ricardo Darin, Amor Es Amor with Rob Schneider, El Gerente for Paramount +, and La Hija De Dios for Discovery+.

Pettyfer is currently filming Ben Cookson’s The Chelsea Cowboy. Among projects in the works are feature Branded with Frank Grillo, Tom Hopper and Maria Bakalova also attached.