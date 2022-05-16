‘Mucho Mucho Amor’ Filmmakers Alex Fumero & Kareem Tabsch Launch Production Company Trojan Horse

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominated filmmakers Alex Fumero and Kareem Tabsch are partnering to form the production company Trojan Horse. The company will be based in Los Angeles and Miami.

Deadline recently announced their latest project under the banner for Onyx, the limited docuseries Gigante, in collaboration with Don Francisco.

Producing unscripted and scripted feature films, series, and podcasts, Trojan Horse recently co-produced the four-part docuseries Menudo: Forever Young, directed by Angel Manuel Soto and Kristofer Rios. The series is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival ahead of its June 23 release on HBO Max. Fumero executive produced the project.

Trojan Horse also produced the podcast Crumbs with Sonoro for iHeartMedia.

“We’re both bilingual, bicultural, first-generation Americans. Like us, there are millions more who coexist across various cultures and communities and whose stories are important, compelling, entertaining, and ready to be embraced by mainstream audiences. We’re excited to bring those stories to audiences everywhere,” said Tabsch.

“Coming up with a name is challenging, so when in a pitch an exec said, ‘I get it—it’s a Trojan horse,’ we realized that’s basically what we do: take something larger than life, stranger than fiction, and sneak in a deeper analysis”’ Fumero shared.

Fumero and Tabsch collaborated recently with Cristina Costantini on the hit documentary film, Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado in 2020 for Netflix.

Fumero previously served as VP, Original Programming for HBO, where his projects included 2 Dope Queens, Random Acts of Flyness, the Untitled Jon Stewart Project, All Def Comedy, Any Given Wednesday with Bill Simmons, Felipe Esparza: Translate This, and Chris Gethard: Career Suicide, among others.

Tabsch’s credits also include The Last Resort and Dolphin Lover. Named a ’40 under 40′ Documentary filmmaker by DocNYC, his work has been included at festivals like Sundance, SXSW, and HotDocs. Tabsch is also co-hosting the upcoming podcast Paradise Lost: Crime in Miami, produced in partnership with Sonoro for IHeartRadio.

Both are repped by WME.