Fox Orders ‘Alert’ Missing Persons Drama Series From John Eisendrath & Jamie Foxx

Fox has given a straight-to-series order to Alert, a character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx. The pickup was part of Fox’s upfront slate announcement for the 2022-23 season.

Written by Eisendrath, Alert had a script, format and back-up script commitment plus penalty at the network and is part of Fox’s script-to-series drama development track that has produced this season’s Our Kind Of People and next season’s Monarch. The project is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television, where Eisendrath is under an overall deal, and Fox Entertainment.

Alert is about the LAMPU — the Los Angeles Police Department’s missing person’s unit. When police officer Nikki Parker’s son goes missing, she joins the LAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit to help other people find their loved ones, even as she searches for her own. Six years later, her world is turned upside-down when her ex-husband, Devon Zoellner, shows up with a proof-of-life photo of their missing boy. Or is it? The series is a procedural drama with a search for a missing person in each episode, that runs alongside the overarching storyline of Nikki and Devon’s quest to find out the truth about the person claiming to be their long-lost son.

Eisendrath serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Foxx and Datari Turner.