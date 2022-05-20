Skip to main content
Algerian Actor Ahmed Benaissa Dies At 78, Hours Before Latest Film Screens At Cannes

Algerian actor Ahmed Benaissa died today following a lengthy illness and just hours before his film Sons of Ramses is scheduled for a Critics’ Week screening at the Cannes Film Festival. He was 78.

His death was announced by the Algerian Ministry of Culture. MK2 Films, which is handling international sales for Sons of Ramses, said in a statement that tonight’s Cannes screening of the film will be dedicated to Benaissa.

The film’s director, Clement Cogitore, said in a statement, “I am deeply saddened at the sudden passing of Ahmed Benaissa. The film would not exist without him and words can’t express our sorrow at premiering the film in Cannes today.”

Benaissa began his film career with 1971’s Étoile aux dents ou Poulou le magnifique directed by Derri Berkani. His prolific, decades-long career included performances in such films as L’Etranger de Camus and My Revolution, among many others.

