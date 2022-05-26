AGC Studios Promotes TV Boss Lourdes Diaz To Oversee Feature Films

Lourdes Diaz, who was President of Television at AGC, has been promoted to Chief Creative Officer across AGC Studios, taking on oversight of the company’s feature film division.

Former Univision and Comedy Central exec Diaz will oversee feature films at Stuart Ford’s studio in addition to running its television activities.

She recently exec produced Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler and is responsible for series including international drama co-production War of the Worlds, which airs on Epix in the U.S., Troppo for Amazon’s FreeVee and Australia’s ABC and Leopard Skin, which will air on Peacock in the U.S.

She joined the company, which has been a producing or financing partner on 27 films and TV series, in 2018.

Diaz said, “I am so proud of the company AGC Studios has become and I feel very fortunate to be working with Stuart and the entire AGC team. I look forward to continuing to make AGC a premiere destination for writers, directors, and talent in both film and television.”

Ford added, “Lourdes’ creative instincts, sense of humor, work ethic, managerial skills and circle of relationships are all huge assets to the company and I couldn’t be more delighted to watch Lourdes seize the opportunity to further shape AGC’s future.”