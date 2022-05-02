AGBO Expands Senior Exec Team With Scott Nemes, Marian Koltai-Levine & Rik Toulon

Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca’s studio AGBO has expanded its senior team with the hiring of Scott Nemes as President of Television; Marian Koltai-Levine as President of Marketing and Communications; and Rik Toulon as General Counsel.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scott, Rik, and Marian to our AGBO team,” said AGBO CEO Jason Bergsman. “They each bring valuable skills and experience that will meaningfully contribute to AGBO’s success.”

“This trio of talent will build the next foundation of AGBO’s expansion and successes. Each, in his or her own right, would be a tremendous addition to our team. The three, together, represent a powerful force for change and growth,” said Larocca and AGBO President of Creative Angela Russo-Otstot.

AGBO

Nemes will oversee the creative and business strategy for AGBO’s activities in episodic series. He joins the studio after serving at NBCUniversal where he was most recently EVP of Creative Acquisitions and International Development for Universal Studio Group. At NBCUniversal, he ran the division that identifies, acquires, and exploits rights to multiple forms of IP that creatively align with talent deals across the TV studios’ global divisions. Prior to NBCUniversal, he served as EVP of Development and Current at Universal Cable Productions, where he oversaw scripted series such as The Girl From Plainville and Gaslit. Nemes previously headed the TV arm of Brad Weston’s Makeready; helped lead Cinemax’s rebranding by overseeing such series as Banshee and Strike Back; and began his career in film, producing the action thriller Hanna, among other movies.

Koltai-Levine will lead AGBO’s marketing department and oversee all publicity and communications strategy. She joins AGBO after a 13-year tenure at Rogers & Cowan/PMK where she led the firm’s film and entertainment department, most recently serving as President of Film Content and Marketing. During her tenure at R&C/PMK, she repped several directors, producers, and production companies–including the Russo Brothers and AGBO. Prior to R&C/PMK, Koltai-Levine was Founder and President of content and distribution company Zipline Entertainment.

A 25-year-plus vet in entertainment law, Toulon will lead AGBO’s business and legal affairs, as well as corporate legal matters. He comes to AGBO from CBS Films, where he served as EVP and General Counsel. Previously, he was an equity partner at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP. Toulon began his legal career at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

The trio arrive at AGBO at a time when there’s a number of projects ramping up, and being released. On the horizon are Netflix’s The Gray Man and Extraction 2, Amazon Prime’s Citadel and Electric State. Recently AGBO’s Daniels’ movie Everything, Everywhere All at Once, from A24, has resuscitated the specialty box office, heading toward a potential $50M domestic gross. These hires also come in the wake of AGBO’s minority investment from gaming and virtual worlds pioneer Nexon.