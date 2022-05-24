You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
A24 Wins Rights To Cannes Buzz Title ‘Aftersun’ Starring Paul Mescal & Newcomer Frankie Corio

Sarah Makharine

A24 has won North American rights to Charlotte Wells’ Cannes buzz title Aftersun.

The film stars Paul Mescal and newcomer Frankie Corio. Wells’ directorial debut premiered to a rapturous response in Cannes’ Critic’s Week. Indiewire first reported on the deal.

Pic follows Sophie who reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father twenty years earlier. Memories real and imagined fill the gaps between as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t.

The film is produced by Adele Romanski, Barry Jenkins and Mark Ceryak for PASTEL and Amy Jackson for Unified Theory.

There is also a quiet battle going on among agents for the signature of filmmaker Wells.

Pic was financed by BBC Film, BFI (awarding National Lottery funding) and Screen Scotland, in association with Tango. The feature was developed with BBC Film. Executive producers are Eva Yates for BBC Film, Lizzie Francke for BFI, Kieran Hannigan for Screen Scotland, Tim Headington and Lia Buman for Tango.

