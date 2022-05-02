A+E Networks Launches Apprenticeship Program With Bowie State University To Provide Students With Professional Experience

A+E Networks has partnered up with Bowie State University, Maryland’s oldest HBCU, to provide college students with work experience in content creation.

Revealed on Monday, the inaugural A+E Networks Apprenticeship Program seeks to match eligible Bowie State students with A+E team members for remote work experiences in graphic design, marketing, digital content distribution, social media creative and digital media production across a number of departments at A+E. Selected students can learn from executives through mentorship, presentations and hands-on sessions.

“We set out to design a program that would offer students from a range of academic, cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds an opportunity to gain real-world work experience and mentorship in creative fields while completing their degrees,” stated Paul Buccieri, President and Chairman of A+E Networks Group. “We wanted students to have a unique opportunity to learn, but also meaningfully contribute to A+E Networks and have a substantial impact on our communications, CSR and promotional campaigns.”

Added A+E Networks’ Chief Human Resources Officer & Chief Diversity Officer, Karen Gray: “A+E Networks is passionately committed to building an inclusive and high-impact culture that inspires creativity, collaboration, coordination, accountability and trust. The apprenticeship program is one of many steps our organization continues to take to reflect the communities we reach and to promote positive change. Our new flexible work policy has leveled the playing field for students in the apprenticeship program as they join the majority of the A+E workforce who have chosen to work remotely or in a hybrid situation. We look forward to welcoming these students to A+E this fall and to building a sustained partnership with Bowie State.”

The Apprenticeship program will commence in Fall 2022 and run through the Spring 2023 semester. The fellowship strongly encourages Bowie students majoring in Advertising Design, Animation & Motion Graphics, Broadcast Journalism, Communications, Marketing and Creative Writing to apply. More information can be found here.

“We are absolutely elated that A+E Networks selected the university as the first institution of higher learning to launch the apprenticeship program,” said Carl Goodman, Provost at Bowie State University.” “Students who are chosen to participate in the initiative will gain valuable experience learning form and working with producers, writers, animators, technicians, and other experts. Bowie State looks forward to a long relationship with A+E that will enhance our students’ ability to secure positions in the film and media industry.”