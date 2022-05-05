Adele Pham To Direct Vietnamese Drama ‘Scent Of The Delta’; Huan Tran, Maria Judice And Le Ly Hayslip To Produce

Kenny Nguyen of ThreeSixtyEight has signed up to Executive Produce drama film Scent Of The Delta. The film is a 2020 Sundance Film Institute script semifinalist, written by Thuc Doan Nguyen and directed by Adele Pham (Nailed It). The film addresses Vietnamese culture and growing up in the American South in the 1980s.

Shooting begins in Louisiana in 2023, shooting on film and will be the first English-language drama feature to center Vietnamese American women in three decades (since Oliver Stone’s 1993 war drama Heaven and Earth). Scent of the Delta stars actress Tiffany Pham in the leading role.

The story creation is a team effort on behalf of Nguyen, Adele and Tiffany Pham and follows Carrie (Caroline) Tao Wargo, an American-born child of daughter of an interracial couple. Through the eyes of a woman who is caught between cultures, we come to see New Orleans, a land of rebirth on the brink of renewal and reinvention. Returning to The Crescent City and eventually traveling to her mother’s birthplace in Vietnam, Carrie will come to accept her true self and reclaim her Vietnamese identity that her mother so cherished.

“It’ll be great to show the world that we are the Vietnamese American women behind our Vietnamese American woman characters on screens and Southerners telling this story of the American South and of American history,” says Nguyen. “Everyone else has tried to show our lives on film and television, inaccurately, when our representation is already so extremely rare. Now it’s our turn to do it right. It means so much for us to be Vietnamese American women and allies helping each other tell a story that’s so important to all of us in this time of #StopAsianHate and to have the support of those in our community who believe in us and want to learn more about our lives and our plight.”

The producing team behind Scent of the Delta includes Kenny Nguyen, CEO and Co-Founder of ThreeSixtyEight, Huan Tran, Maria Judice (Neptune Frost) and Le Ly Hayslip (Heaven and Earth).

Nguyen and Adele Pham are represented by manager Vivek Kolli. Tiffany Pham is represented by agents Traci Luthy and Albert Bramante.